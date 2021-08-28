NEWS

Greek govt plane in Pakistan for Afghan extraction

Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. [US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via Reuters]

A Greek government jet is on standby in Islamabad, Pakistan, waiting to extract around 18 individuals from Afghanistan, two security sources said on Friday.

The individuals, who are Afghans, are persons who have in the past worked with Greek authorities but it was unclear in what capacity, along with members of their families.

The United States and its allies are rushing to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline and amid deteriorating security.

