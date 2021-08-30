Intercity trains reintroduced as of Wednesday
Greece’s railway authority is reintroducing the number 50 and 51 Intercity morning services between Athens and Thessaloniki as of Wednesday, as well as the Monday-to-Friday Katakolo-Olympia route in the western Peloponnese, it said in an announcement.
Starting on Friday, moreover, trains number 1520 and 1521 will be back on the Athens-Lianokladi route linking the capital to the Fthiotida town.
For more information, call 14511 or visit the trainose.gr website.