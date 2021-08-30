NEWS

Intercity trains reintroduced as of Wednesday

intercity-trains-reintroduced-as-of-wednesday

Greece’s railway authority is reintroducing the number 50 and 51 Intercity morning services between Athens and Thessaloniki as of Wednesday, as well as the Monday-to-Friday Katakolo-Olympia route in the western Peloponnese, it said in an announcement.

Starting on Friday, moreover, trains number 1520 and 1521 will be back on the Athens-Lianokladi route linking the capital to the Fthiotida town.

For more information, call 14511 or visit the trainose.gr website.

Transport
