Blood drive at Syntagma metro station

The National Blood Donation Center is appealing to volunteers to come forward to bolster the country’s dwindling blood banks, which have been severely hit by the combination of reduced supply and increased demand during the pandemic.

To this end, the center is holding a blood donation drive at downtown Athens’ Syntagma metro station on Monday and Tuesday, from 3-8 p.m. It has also set up a service for appointments to avoid crowding, at tel 213.214.6716.

Potential donors must be aged between 18 and 65 years old and have had no tattoos or body piercings within the past four months. They are also advised to have a good night’s sleep and light meal before turning up.

