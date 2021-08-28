NEWS

Minister confident Greece can achieve herd immunity by fall

Minister of State Akis Skertsos appeared confident that Greece will have created herd immunity at fall, which translates into seven million citizens that are either vaccinated or have naturally acquired immunity to Covid-19, in an article published in newspaper Ta Nea on Saturday.

He rejected arguments that the health restrictions announced by the government seek to “punish” the unvaccinated, saying that their aim was to protect public health. He underlined that the prospect of horizontal measures against the pandemic was “out of the question” and urged those hesitating to be vaccinated to make haste and do so.

“If we had managed to vaccinate the entire population of the country, we would now have just 50 cases intubated in hospitals throughout the country instead of 332. We would, in other words, have converted the pandemic into a severe flu that primarily poses a threat to those suffering from other underlying diseases and that does not have an unbearably high cost in human lives nor overburdens the health system,” he said.

[ANA-MPA]

