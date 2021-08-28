Covid-19: 35 patients died, 3,064 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 35 more lives in Greece, taking the country’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,599 on Saturday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 3,064 new infections in the country, bringing the total number to 579,734.

The number of patients on ventilators lowered to 333 on Saturday from 337 on Friday. The average age of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is 64, while 84.1% have an underlying health problem and/or are aged 70 or above.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 jumped +12.5% to 279, with the seven-day average of daily admission coming to 263.