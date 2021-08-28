NEWS

Covid-19: 35 patients died, 3,064 new cases

covid-19-35-patients-died-3-064-new-cases
[SOOC]

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 35 more lives in Greece, taking the country’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,599 on Saturday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 3,064 new infections in the country, bringing the total number to 579,734.

The number of patients on ventilators lowered to 333 on Saturday from 337 on Friday. The average age of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is 64, while 84.1% have an underlying health problem and/or are aged 70 or above. 

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 jumped +12.5% to 279, with the seven-day average of daily admission coming to 263.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA/File photo]
NEWS

29 seniors in nursing home infected with Covid, none seriously ill

coronavirus-3-076-new-cases-22-deaths-337-intubated
NEWS

Coronavirus: 3,076 new cases, 22 deaths, 337 intubated

two-free-self-tests-for-unvaccinated-returning-from-holiday
NEWS

Two free self-tests for unvaccinated returning from holiday

Participation at Thursday’s rally organized by the POEDIN union of public hospital doctors against mandatory vaccination was lackluster by all accounts. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]
NEWS

Vaccination push under way in earnest

private-doctors-will-be-able-to-administer-covid-shots
NEWS

Private doctors will be able to administer Covid shots

[Reuters]
NEWS

Health workers protest against introduction of mandatory Covid jabs