Νineteen arrested in Crete with forged travel documents

Nineteen foreign nationals were arrested with forged travel documents over the past week at the airpot in Iraklio, Crete, Greek police said on Monday.

The 15 men and four women were planning to travel to Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Spain and presented fake documents supposedly issued by 10 different countries (France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Slovenia and Georgia) during passport control. The documents were confiscated.

A preliminary investigation has been opened the Iraklio Airport Police.

 

