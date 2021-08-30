NEWS

Second suspect in alleged rape of 17-year-old arrested

second-suspect-in-alleged-rape-of-17-year-old-arrested

A second suspect wanted in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in southern Athens last Saturday was arrested on Monday afternoon.

The 40-year-old Nigerian national is expected to face a prosecutor on Tuesday, along with prominent Portuguese soccer player Ruben Semedo, 27, to answer to charges that they sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in Semedo’s home after meeting her in a bar at the seaside Attica town of Oropos earlier in the evening.

Semedo has denied the charges, with his lawyer telling reporters gathered outside the Athens courthouse on Monday that the alleged victim told the athlete she was 19 years old and had been partying with him and others for several hours before the alleged incident took place.

