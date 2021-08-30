fm-dendias-heading-to-skopje-on-tuesday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be heading to Skopje on Tuesday, following an invitation by his North Macedonia counterpart Bujar Osmani.

Dendias will be accompanied by his deputy for economic diplomacy, Kostas Fragoyiannis.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry said that Dendias is also scheduled to meet with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, Parliament President Talat Xhaferi and President Stevo Pendarovski – in that order.

Talks are expected to address bilateral relations, including the economy, energy, the country’s European prospects, and developments in the western Balkans and the region.

Dendias is also expected to reiterate the need for the full and consistent implementation of the provisions of the 2018 Prespes Agreement. [ANA-MPA]