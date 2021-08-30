New Covid cases come to 2,343, as death toll rises by 19

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Monday reported 2,343 new cases of Covid-19, arising from just over 49,602 tests conducted in the 24 hours until 3 p.m., meaning a positivity rate of 4.7%.

EODY also reported 19 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall SARS-CoV-2 death toll to 13,656, while 338 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators, compared to 319 a week ago.

Of Monday’s 2,343 new cases, 33 were detected among travelers coming from abroad.

The greater Athens area, meanwhile, accounts for 614 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 212 and Crete with 129 confirmed infections.