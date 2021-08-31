NEWS

Arrests for forged travel papers made at Crete airport

arrests-for-forged-travel-papers-made-at-crete-airport

Nineteen foreign nationals were arrested between August 23 and 29 at the international airport of Iraklio on the island of Crete for trying to board flights to European destinations with forged travel documents, police said on Monday.

Those arrested included 15 men and four women who were in possession of forged travel documents indicating they were issued by the authorities of France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Slovenia and Georgia. The forged documents were confiscated.

Crime Migration
READ MORE
people-smugglers-arrested-at-athens-airport
NEWS

People smugglers arrested at Athens Airport

ngo-members-linked-to-migrant-trafficking
NEWS

NGO members linked to migrant trafficking

File photo.
NEWS

Authorities crack down on traffickers in SE Aegean

two-afghan-youths-get-five-years-for-moria-fire
NEWS

Two Afghan youths get five years for Moria fire

safe-house-manager-73-linked-to-crime-ring-on-kos
NEWS

Safe house manager, 73, linked to crime ring on Kos

police-dismantle-large-migrant-trafficking-ring
NEWS

Police dismantle large migrant trafficking ring