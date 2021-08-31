arrests-for-forged-travel-papers-made-at-crete-airport

Nineteen foreign nationals were arrested between August 23 and 29 at the international airport of Iraklio on the island of Crete for trying to board flights to European destinations with forged travel documents, police said on Monday.

Those arrested included 15 men and four women who were in possession of forged travel documents indicating they were issued by the authorities of France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Slovenia and Georgia. The forged documents were confiscated.