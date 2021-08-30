More than 90% of ICU Covid cases not fully vaccinated

More than 90% of intubated Covid-19 patients on Monday were either unvaccinated or have received just one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

More specifically, citing new data, EODY said that out of a total of 338 of patients in intensive care, 309 (91.42%) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 29 patients (8.58%) were fully vaccinated.

The president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, also noted on Monday that a growing number of children and adolescents are contracting the disease.

“The development is striking as one in five cases involves children,” she said, reiterating that the vaccination of children aged 12-17 is recommended to protect themselves and to reduce the spread of the virus. Vaccination, she insisted, reduces the chance of mutations.