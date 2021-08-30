free-self-test-kits-available-at-pharmacies

Pharmacies will supply two free coronavirus self-test kits to specific groups returning from summer vacations from Tuesday and through Monday.

Those eligible for the free kits include unvaccinated public and private sector workers, as well as minors aged between 5 and 17 who have not been inoculated. In the latter case the kits will be procured by a parent or guardian with the child’s AMKA social security number.

Unvaccinated people 18-30 years old, with an AMKA or PAFPAA or PAMKA number, are also eligible.

The results of the tests must be declared on the self-testing.gov.gr platform, which will issue the relevant certificate.