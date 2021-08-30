46-wildfires-in-last-24-hours

Firefighters tackled 46 forest fires in the past 24 hours, the Fire Service announced on Monday.

Most of the fires were dealt with immediately.

Among the blazes was one in Vrontero in Florina, near the Albanian border. A total of 52 firefighters, three ground units and eight tenders attended the fire.

Ground and air forces were mobilized to fight a near the village of Agios Simeon, outside Messolongi.

Local investigators as well as Arson Crimes Directorate are examining investigating the causes of the fires.