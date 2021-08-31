Just under 64% of adults are fully vaccinated in Greece

Over 6 million Greeks have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose of an approved shot, or 57.3% of the general population, the secretary general for primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s regular briefing, he added that 66.5% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine, while saying that 54.5% of the general population (5,715,000 people) or 63.6% of the adult population has completed vaccination.

The number of appointments for shots, meanwhile, is at around 20,000 a day as holidaymakers return from the summer break.

Themistokleous went on to present rates per age group, including those who have completed only the first of two doses.

Roughly, the highest vaccination rates are among those aged 55 to 80+ (lowest: 72.8% for ages 80-84, highest: 84.8% for 75-79). They are followed by those 50-54 (70.7%), 45-49 (67.7%), and 40-44 (62.9%).

Age groups 25-39 rates range between 52.9% and 55.7%, while the 18-24 ones are at 42.7%.

The younger groups, 15-17 and 12-14, stand at 16.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

In addition, at-home vaccinations have reached 7,330 appointments through doctors and of these, 5,500 have already been completed. [ANA-MPA]