Apostolakis said to turn down new cabinet post

Former armed forces chief Evangelos Apostolakis has turned down the post of heading Greece’s new Civil Protection Ministry following a cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday, according to sources.

It was not immediately clear why the retired admiral, aged 64, may have refused the assignment, which would have put him in charge of civil defense and crisis management, with jurisdiction, among others, of the Fire Service.

Apostolakis had served as defense minister under the leftist SYRIZA government in January-July 2019.

