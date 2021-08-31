NEWS

New ministers sworn in

The newly-appointed ministers of the Greek cabinet were sworn in on Tuesday afternoon at a ceremony at the Presidential Mansion following a government shake-up earlier in the day.

Nikos Hardalias, the former Deputy Minister for Civil Protection was appointed Deputy Defense Minister, Panagiotis Theodorikakos Citizens’ Protection Minister, Vassilis Kikilias is taking over the Tourism portfolio Thanasis Plevriswill be the new Health Minister, with Assimina (Mina) Gaga, a doctor and head of one of the pneumonology departments at the capital’s Covid referral Sotiria Hospital, appointed as his deputy.

MPs Andreas Katsaniotis and Simos Kedikoglou, meanwhile, are named deputy foreign minister for Greeks abroad and deputy minister of fishing, respectively, and Michalis Papadopoulos will have responsibility for transport at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

