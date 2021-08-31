NEWS

Coronavirus: 3,628 new cases reported, 344 intubated

coronavirus-3-628-new-cases-reported-344-intubated
[AP]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 3,628 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday from 2,343 a day before, of which 28 were detected at the country’s entry points.

EODY also reported 22 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall SARS-CoV-2 death toll to 13,691, while 344 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators, compared to 338 on Monday.

A total of 239 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of patients who died was 78 years.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Health workers protest against mandatory vaccines on August 26 [InTime News]
NEWS

Mandatory vaccines will be ‘applied in full’ as deadline looms

[InTime News]
NEWS

Free self-test kits available at pharmacies

[Alexandros Michailidis / SOOC]
NEWS

More than 90% of ICU Covid cases not fully vaccinated

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police make five arrests at Athens anti-vaxx demo

[InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

New Covid cases come to 2,343, as death toll rises by 19

[REUTERS]
NEWS

Coronavirus booster shots ‘not a luxury,’ WHO Europe head says