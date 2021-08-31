Coronavirus: 3,628 new cases reported, 344 intubated

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 3,628 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday from 2,343 a day before, of which 28 were detected at the country’s entry points.

EODY also reported 22 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall SARS-CoV-2 death toll to 13,691, while 344 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators, compared to 338 on Monday.

A total of 239 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of patients who died was 78 years.