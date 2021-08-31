Dendias reiterates need for full implementation of Prespes deal 

The faithful implementation of the Prespes Agreement signed between Greece and North Macedonia would serve as a foundation for closer relations, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday after a meeting with his counterpart Bujar Osmani.

“As an immediate neighbor, Greece has every reason and interest in your country’s and your people’s stability, security and prosperity,” Dendias said at the joint press conference. He also expressed Greece’s support in North Macedonia’s European prospect and the start of accession negotiations with the European Union.

The minister said he had received the “necessary clarifications” by Osmani about the recent defense agreement signed by North Macedonia and Turkey.

The two ministers discussed energy collaboration and Greek investments in North Macedonia, while Dendias welcomed the collaboration with Greece in defense, including the supervision of North Macedonia’s airspace by the Hellenic Air Force, and the cultural agreement to preserve and protect Byzantine and post-Byzantine monuments in the country.

Osmani thanked Greece for its support in seeking EU membership and for the 120,000 coronavirus vaccines it sent to his country, which he said “made a difference” in protecting the public. He said that trade between the two countries rose by 20% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

