subsidy-program-begins-for-astypalaia-e-vehicles

The submission of subsidy applications began on Tuesday for the purchase of electric vehicles by residents and businesses on Astypalaia as part of the Environment Ministry’s electric mobility program which seeks to make it the Mediterranean’s first green and functionally smart island.

The 9-million-euro program seeks to replace conventional vehicles circulating on the Dodecanese island with electric ones. The withdrawal of old vehicles is optional, with the exception of taxis, for which it is mandatory.

The submission of applications will continue until December 31, 2023.

The Greek government and Volkswagen Group kicked off the project for a switch to e-mobility and the full electrification of the island in June with the delivery of the first electric vehicles by the German automaker, including the first fully electric police car in Greece.