Greek FM meets with Libyan counterpart, urges more decisive EU stance

Urging a more decisive stance from Brussels on the issue of Libya, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed during a meeting with his Libyan counterpart Najla El Mangoush that “instability on the southern shores of the Mediterranean affects every country in the wider vicinity.”

Dendias added that he plans to recommend that Mangoush is invited to address an upcoming lunch of European Union foreign ministers and said that he will bring up the subject with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday.

He also reiterated the importance of fair elections being held on December 24 and stressed the need for the “immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces” from the north African country.

“The biggest challenge we face is safeguarding Libya’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Dendias said.

Thank Greece for its support, Mangoush also urged the EU to help ensure free and fair elections, saying that “security and stability in Libya means security and stability for Greece and the EU.”

Mangoush also said that Libya is prepared to work with Brussels on the issue of migration from Africa to Europe.