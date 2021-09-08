ten-vaccination-centers-scrutinized-over-suspected-fake-covid-certificates

Greece’s National Transparency Authority (NTA) is putting 10 vaccination centers around the country under the microscope over the suspected issuance of fake vaccination certificates, the head of the independent authority said on Wednesday.

Angelos Binis told state-run broadcaster ERT that, in addition to the Palamas Health Center in Karditsa, central Greece, inspections are underway in 10 vaccination centers, where there are “initial indications of a fraudulent scheme.”

NTA is cross-referencing data, such as in which vaccination centers there are registrations very late at night or show a large fluctuation in the number of vaccinations, Binis said.

The scandal of fraudulent inoculation documents has snowballed since the first fake certificates were discovered at the Palamas Center. A local health official said on Monday that 44 cases from the centre have so far been submitted to a local prosecutor in the ongoing investigation.

The fake documents were issued by an administrative employee who managed to gain access to the electronic platform and registered people as vaccinated. The scandal was revealed when discrepancies were noticed on the printed certificates.