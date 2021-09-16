Biden to meet Vartholomeos in Washington on October 23, media report says

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos, the spiritual leader of roughly 300 million Orthodox Christians, is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on October 23, according to a report in news website Al-Monitor on Thursday.

Citing sources that spoke on condition of anonymity to Al-Monitor, Vartholomeos will also have breakfast with Turkey’s new ambassador to Washington, Murat Mercan, during his visit to the US capital.

Biden has yet to invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as relations between the two countries remain strained over Turkey’s decision to acquire Russian missile systems, its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the court case against Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank and the continuous backsliding in the rule of law.