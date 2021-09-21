anti-vaxxer-arrested-over-thessaloniki-school-disruption

A man was arrested in Thessaloniki for violating health rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus and disrupting the operation of a local school, after he threatened teachers and a school principal for not allowing his son to enter the premises without the results of a self-test — a prerequisite for all pupils to attend classes.

The 37-year-old father is said to have barged into the school and refused to leave, while allegedly preventing other students from entering, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The school principal called the Thermi police department and filed a lawsuit against him.

The suspect is expected to be led before a prosecutor later today.