Anti-vaxxer arrested over Thessaloniki school disruption

[Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC]

A man was arrested in Thessaloniki for violating health rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus and disrupting the operation of a local school, after he threatened teachers and a school principal for not allowing his son to enter the premises without the results of a self-test — a prerequisite for all pupils to attend classes.

The 37-year-old father is said to have barged into the school and refused to leave, while allegedly preventing other students from entering, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The school principal called the Thermi police department and filed a lawsuit against him. 

The suspect is expected to be led before a prosecutor later today.

