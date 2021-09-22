thessaloniki-judges-council-approves-extradition-for-moroccan-man

The Council of Appeals Judges in Thessaloniki on Wednesday approved the extradition of a Moroccan man to his country, where he is wanted on terrorism charges.

The man, aged 28, had been sought on an international warrant issued by Moroccan authorities in 2017, who said that “he was a member of ISIS (Daesh) since June 2014.” He admitted to the Greek judicial authorities he was an ISIS member, but denied he was involved in criminal acts. He also asked that he remain in Greece so he may apply for asylum, as returning to his country would mean certain death.

During his testimony, he said he was recruited for money while studying and told he would go to paradise if he dies. He also revealed he has two wives, one in France and one in Turkey, and has fathered a child with the latter.

The public prosecutor proposed his extradition, and the judges agreed. The man, who was arrested in the center of Thessaloniki in July by counterterrorism police, has the right to appeal the decision by petitioning the Greek Supreme Court and was led back to detention.

