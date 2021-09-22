Single Property Tax (ENFIA) payment details published online

Payment details for the 2021 Single Property Tax (ENFIA) have been posted to an estimated 7.3 million property owners on the myAADE website.

The tax, which the government hopes will raise 2.5 billion euros, can be paid in six instalments, the first and second tranches of which are due by the end of October.

The last tranche must be paid by the end of February 2022.

A three-year exemption from the ENFIA has been issued for earthquake-affected properties in the Northern Aegean and Thessaly regions.

Most owners will be asked to pay the same tax amount as last year, although there will also be a number of taxpayers with reduced dues as their incomes were so reduced by the pandemic that they qualify for a 50% discount or a full exemption.

