health-certs-for-sporting-activities-now-available-online

The health certificates that citizens need to join gyms and use swimming pools can now be issued electronically following a medical check-up, the government announced on Thursday.

The new service is offered by the online social insurance platform IDIKA.

After the relevant examination, doctors will upload the certificates using the patient’s social security identification number AMKA.

The certificates, which will remain valid for one year after the date of issue, will be available on the MyHealth app.

Citizens can verify the validity of the certificates via the myhealth.gov.gr/verify site using their TaxisNet codes.

