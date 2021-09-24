NEWS

Greece to receive €35.9 million in EU disaster relief funds

greece-to-receive-e35-9-million-in-eu-disaster-relief-funds

Greece will receive €35.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund to deal with the fallout from natural disasters in 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic, following approval by the European Commission on Friday.

Over 60 percent of the money – €21.6 million – will go towards recovery efforts following the Mediterranean cyclone Ianos in the Ionian Islands, Western Greece, Thessaly and Central Greece in September 2020.

Almost a quarter – €8.5 million – will go towards managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some €3.3 million will go towards alleviating the damage caused by floods in Evia in August 2020 and €2.5 million for the earthquake on Samos in October 2020.

EU
READ MORE
juncker-criticizes-merkel-over-handling-of-greek-debt-crisis
NEWS

Juncker criticizes Merkel over handling of Greek debt crisis

[Unsplash]
NEWS

EU devising ‘toolbox’ for member countries to respond to energy price surge

turkey-slams-declaration-adopted-by-eu-s-med-states
NEWS

Turkey slams declaration adopted by EU’s Med states

[InTime News]
NEWS

Turkey must abandon ‘illegal actions,’ Mitsotakis tells EUMED9

[InTime News]
NEWS

EU’s Mediterranean states urge global action to fight climate crisis

Austrian Minister for European Union Affairs Karoline Edtstadler speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU General Affairs ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, in a file photo. [AP]
NEWS

Turkey uses migrants to pressure EU, Austrian minister says