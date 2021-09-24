Greece to receive €35.9 million in EU disaster relief funds

Greece will receive €35.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund to deal with the fallout from natural disasters in 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic, following approval by the European Commission on Friday.

Over 60 percent of the money – €21.6 million – will go towards recovery efforts following the Mediterranean cyclone Ianos in the Ionian Islands, Western Greece, Thessaly and Central Greece in September 2020.

Almost a quarter – €8.5 million – will go towards managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some €3.3 million will go towards alleviating the damage caused by floods in Evia in August 2020 and €2.5 million for the earthquake on Samos in October 2020.