New Covid-19 cases at 2,978, with 22 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 2,978 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday, up from 2,130 on Monday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 22 deaths, down from 47 on the previous day.

There were 322 patients on ventilators, down one on Monday. Of the total intubated, 90.37 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 2,978 new cases, seven were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 651,378 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,751 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 86 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,223 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

