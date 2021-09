Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday will meet visiting Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger at Maximos Mansion, his office said.

The meeting will be followed by statements to the press.

Earlier on Thursday, the premier will participate in the Athens Dmeocracy Forum 2021 by holding a discussion with New York Times Chief Diplomatic Correspondent for Europe Steven Erlanger.

The event is scheduled for 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.