US president reiterates support for comprehensive Cyprus solution, report says

US President Joe Biden has reportedly sent a letter to his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Anastasiades, expressing Washington’s continued support for a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Biden heralded the strengthening of bilateral relations over the next year and expressed his appreciation for Cyprus’ role in promoting stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said that he is closely watching developments in Cyprus and the broader region, and added that Washington continues to support a comprehensive solution for the Cyprus, under the aegis of the United Nations, based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, the AMNA reported.

Biden’s letter was sent to Anastasiades to congratulate Cyprus on the 61st anniversary of its declaration of independence on Friday.