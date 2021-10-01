NEWS

Turkey says next round of talks with Greece to be in Ankara on Oct. 6

Greece and Turkey will hold the next round of bilateral talks aimed at addressing differences in the Mediterranean and elsewhere in Ankara on Oct.ober6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, as the NATO members seek to repair their frayed ties.

Greece and Turkey are at odds over issues such as competing claims over jurisdiction in the east Mediterranean, air space, energy, Cyprus and the status of islands in the Aegean. In January they agreed to resume talks after a five-year hiatus following months of tensions.

Since then, Ankara and Athens have held two rounds of talks, with the previous one in Athens in March. “The 63rd round of the Consultative Talks will take place in Ankara on 6 October 2021,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

