Covid: 2,636 new cases, 32 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 2,636 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up from 2,232 on Thursday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 32 deaths, down from 33 on the previous day.

There were 329 patients on ventilators, up three on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 89.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 2,636 new cases, 14 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 658,368 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,860 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 76 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,056to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

