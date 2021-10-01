NEWS

German foreign ministry: Greek-French defense deal ‘not directed at other partners’

The Greek-French defense agreement “contains clear references to the status [of the two countries] as EU and NATO member states and is not directed at other partners,” a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

“The German government is aware of the agreement between France and Greece on the establishment of a strategic partnership and cooperation in security and defense policy,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by the AMNA news agency,

“This is a bilateral agreement between Greece and France which contains clear references to their status as member states of the European Union and NATO and is not directed against other partners,” the spokesperson continued.

