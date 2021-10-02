NEWS

Greek PM: Borders now better protected

greek-pm-borders-now-better-protected
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis visit a newly inaugurated closed-type migrant camp on the island of Samos, Friday. [Reuters]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Friday called on the European Union to adopt a common position on settling migrants and refugees, while calling on the countries “who believe that this problem does not affect them” to change their stance. 

Mitsotakis, who visited a new camp on the island of Samos, much improved from the previous overcrowded facility with its “shameful” living conditions, said that it will be a transit point for migrants, while expressing his certainty that its 3,000-person capacity will not be filled because Greece has become much better at guarding its borders.

Besides the ample space, the new €43 million camp fulfills two other basic criteria, Mitsotakis said: It is closed and controlled and it ensures a high standard of living; it contains sports facilities, playgrounds for children, spaces for events and cultural activities, a computer room, a wi-fi network, room for shop stalls, and communal laundry rooms and kitchens. It also has fire safety infrastructure, water purifiers, air conditioning, and a sewage treatment plant – a far cry from the terrible standard of living in previous refugee camps.

Mitsotakis also announced the extension of VAT reductions on the five islands where new camps are under construction. 

Migration
