Greek PM: Borders now better protected

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Friday called on the European Union to adopt a common position on settling migrants and refugees, while calling on the countries “who believe that this problem does not affect them” to change their stance.

Mitsotakis, who visited a new camp on the island of Samos, much improved from the previous overcrowded facility with its “shameful” living conditions, said that it will be a transit point for migrants, while expressing his certainty that its 3,000-person capacity will not be filled because Greece has become much better at guarding its borders.

Besides the ample space, the new €43 million camp fulfills two other basic criteria, Mitsotakis said: It is closed and controlled and it ensures a high standard of living; it contains sports facilities, playgrounds for children, spaces for events and cultural activities, a computer room, a wi-fi network, room for shop stalls, and communal laundry rooms and kitchens. It also has fire safety infrastructure, water purifiers, air conditioning, and a sewage treatment plant – a far cry from the terrible standard of living in previous refugee camps.

Mitsotakis also announced the extension of VAT reductions on the five islands where new camps are under construction.