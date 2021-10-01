NEWS

Minor incidents at Athens protest against teacher evaluations

minor-incidents-at-athens-protest-against-teacher-evaluations
[InTime News]

Police deployed water cannon and fired tear gas after demonstrators protesting the mandatory evaluation of teaching staff and schools attempted to block a main road in central Athens.

About 3,000 people reportedly took part in the demonstration, which was organized by teachers’ unions and leftist groups.

Police had set up a roadblock on Othonos Street to prevent the demonstrators from blocking Amalias Avenue.

When an estimated 800 protestors tried to proceed to Amalias, police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse them.

There were no reports of arrests.

On Thursday, an Athens court declared as illegal a prolonged strike announced by four teachers’ unions against the mandatory evaluation of teaching staff and schools.

[AMNA, Ekathimerini]

Education
