Crete: seven in ten houses surveyed after earthquake uninhabitable

[InTime News]

Almost seven in ten houses inspected by engineers in the aftermath of Monday’s 5.8-magnitude quake earthquake on Crete have been declared uninhabitable.

By Friday evening, engineers had surveyed 3,172 buildings, of which 2,613 were residential. Of these, 1,784 (68.2%) were deemed unfit for habitation.

Of the 161 businesses inspected, 106 (65.8%) are unstable, as are 104 (54.7%) of the 190 places of worship and public buildings surveyed.

Engineers also deemed 184 (88.5%) of the 208 warehouses and stables they visited to be unsafe.

A string of aftershocks has hit the region since Monday. 

[AMNA]

A damaged home in the village of Archontiko, Iraklio [InTime News]
[InTime News]
[Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]
[Reuters]
[Defense Ministry]
