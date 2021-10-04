anti-vaxxers-spreading-fake-news-about-science

A father who threatened teachers and a school principal after his son was forbidden from going to school because he had not completed the mandatory Covid self-test and was not wearing a mask was last month handed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, by a Thessaloniki court.

As Greece struggles to get its vaccination rate above 60%, an anti-vax group calling itself “Indigenous Greeks” is challenging science while lobbying against state legislation on requirements for attending public schools.

A 30-minute video posted on Facebook on August 23, a mix of misinformation, conspiracy theories and nationalist rhetoric, has racked up about 7,000 hits. The speakers challenge the mandate of the country’s political representatives and state institutions, while urging people to disobey Covid rules.

“We rule this country, we own this land,” one of them claims in the video.

Members of the group embrace QAnon conspiracy theories. Some are believed to have ties to Artemis Sorras, the founder of the ultra-nationalist fringe movement Convention of Greeks, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for attempting to defraud the state. They deny the allegation.