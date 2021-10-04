government-to-manage-aid-for-asylum-seekers

The government has assumed the management of the cash assistance program for asylum seekers in Greece as of October 1, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

Since the spring of 2017, cash assistance has been provided to more than 200,000 vulnerable asylum seekers in Greece through the European Union and in compliance with the EU Reception Conditions Directive, the UNHCR said.

The initiative was part of the Emergency Support to Integration and Accommodation (ESTIA) program. [AMNA]