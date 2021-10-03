police-arrest-2-after-thessaloniki-march

Police say they have arrested two individuals who took part in clashes with security forces at a march in a Thessaloniki suburb Saturday.

The two individuals, aged 28 and 32, were involved in a march by anarchists and other leftists at the suburb of Stavroupoli, where some of the marchers started throwing objects at police who, in turn, responded with tear gas.

The two are accused of unlawful weapon possession, injuring a police officer and disturbing the peace.

There was also a march by nationalists that ended without clashes.

Both marches took place in the wake of clashes between left and extreme-right elements at local vocational high schools over the previous days. [AMNA]