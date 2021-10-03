NEWS

Minister announces significant reductions in household energy bills

[InTime News]

A significant reduction in household energy bills for all Greeks was announced on Sunday by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas in an interview with SKAI TV. He revealed that there will be long-term reductions in energy bill fees and said that official announcements can be expected over the next few weeks.

“By the end of the year we will know exactly what the level of reduction will be. We have calculated it, it is significant,” he stated during his interview.

He attributed the reduction in part to the connection of Crete to the Greek mainland’s power grid. According to the minister, this connection will save tens of millions of euros and the savings will be passed on to the consumers.  

Energy
