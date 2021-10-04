NEWS

Man killed in downtown Athens shooting

man-killed-in-downtown-athens-shooting
[InTime News]

Police on Monday were investigating the execution-style shooting of a 39-year-old man at a café-bar in a busy part of downtown Athens, near the capital’s central railway station, on Sunday night.

The man, who has been identified only as an Albanian national, was shot in the head and stomach by a single gunman as he sat in the outdoor area of a cafe/bar on Liosion Street in the neighborhood of Agios Pavlos, at around 9 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told police a man dressed in dark clothing walked up to the victim, shot him three times and then sped off in a light-colored car.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but medics were unable to save his life.

Police are investigating the incident, which may have been linked to the victim’s activities as a nightclub owner.

Crime
READ MORE
president-of-north-macedonia-to-visit-athens-tuesday
NEWS

President of North Macedonia to visit Athens Tuesday

[EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,165 new cases, 31 deaths

athens-supports-the-withdrawal-of-all-foreign-forces-from-libya
NEWS

Athens supports the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

[Voria.gr]
NEWS

Police detain 14 for attack on party youth

[InTime News]
NEWS

Minister announces significant reductions in household energy bills

[ANA]
NEWS

Police arrest 2 after Thessaloniki march