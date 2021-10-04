man-killed-in-downtown-athens-shooting

Police on Monday were investigating the execution-style shooting of a 39-year-old man at a café-bar in a busy part of downtown Athens, near the capital’s central railway station, on Sunday night.

The man, who has been identified only as an Albanian national, was shot in the head and stomach by a single gunman as he sat in the outdoor area of a cafe/bar on Liosion Street in the neighborhood of Agios Pavlos, at around 9 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told police a man dressed in dark clothing walked up to the victim, shot him three times and then sped off in a light-colored car.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but medics were unable to save his life.

Police are investigating the incident, which may have been linked to the victim’s activities as a nightclub owner.