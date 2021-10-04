Man drives pickup truck onto Parliament forecourt, threatens bomb

A man drove a pickup truck onto Parliament’s forecourt in downtown Athens on Monday morning, stopping in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and threatening to detonate an explosive device.

According to preliminary reports, bomb disposal experts rushed to the scene and the man was arrested after they confirmed that this threat was a hoax.

Traffic circulation has been allowed to resume around Syntagma Square after being interrupted during the incident, which took place at around 10 a.m.