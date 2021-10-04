NEWS

Fifteen pet law violations recorded in Thessaloniki last month

In a bid to ensure that new legislation aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership is being applied, police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki have been conducting regular checks, mainly in the downtown area.

According to a press release on Monday, teams of officers from the White Tower precinct, the municipal police and the city’s veterinary service stopped 85 pet owners in September and issued 15 fines.

Ten of those fines, worth 300 euros each, were for failing to have pet dogs microchipped and one of 500 euros was for “violating wellbeing rules.” Four people were issued a warnings for walking their dog off-leash.

