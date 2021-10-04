djs-protest-music-ban-in-thessaloniki

Hundreds of DJs took to the streets of Thessaloniki on Monday to protest the ban on music in bars, cafés and restaurants due to local Covid restrictions.

DJs, waiters, assistants, bartenders and employees of related professions gathered at the White Tower under a banner stating “No music, no life.”

They called for the immediate lifting of the ban on music and for compensation for lost earnings.

Last Friday, authorities imposed a night-time curfew and ban on music at bars, cafés and restaurants in Thessaloniki following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The DJs said it was unfair that they could not ply their trade while concerts were allowed to take place.

According to Christos Kaltsas, president of the Thessaloniki Disk Jockeys’ Association, 300 workers have lost their jobs while about 200 venues (mostly nightclubs) have been closed or have reduced turnover due to the music ban.