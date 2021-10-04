over-3-000-homes-condemned-in-aftermath-of-crete-earthquake

Engineering teams from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport continue to survey buildings in Crete and report a very high proportion of unsafe and unstable buildings in the region in the aftermath of the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the island on September 27. The teams are surveying residential, commercial, and public buildings.

Specifically, out of 5,147 residential buildings surveyed, 3,074 were deemed by the engineering teams to be unsafe for habitation. There are also significant damages to commercial buildings with 151 of 268 buildings surveyed being condemned. 154 public buildings and places of worship have been reported as unstable and a further 363, including warehouses and stables, have also been declared as unsafe.

The ministry engineers are surveying buildings, including houses, schools, and health centers, in some of Crete’s larger municipal regions including Iraklio, the island’s largest city, and the southern port city of Ierapetra.