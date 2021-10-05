NEWS

Athens shooting victim linked to protection racket

athens-shooting-victim-linked-to-protection-racket
[InTime News]

The 39-year-old victim of an execution-style shooting in downtown Athens on Sunday night was known to the police as a member of a protection racket that extorted money from brothels in the Greek capital.

Identified by his initials, K.I., the Albanian national had also been the target of a previous assassination attempt in the spring of 2010. In that incident, unknown assailants had rigged his car with an explosive device that caused damage to the vehicle and nearby buildings but left the driver and his passenger unharmed.

In Sunday’s attack, K.I. was shot at eight times by a lone gunman as he sat at an outdoor café near Athens’ main railway station. He died shortly after in hospital of injuries to his head and stomach.
Investigators are also looking into possible links with drug-trafficking rackets as they seek the perpetrator of Sunday’s attack.

Crime
READ MORE
KEERFA held a protest against the attack on Monday [InTime News]
NEWS

Man (30) to appear in court over attack on anti-fascist event

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Bomb threat suspect was carrying propane and gas

[Screenshot/Instagram/skai.gr]
NEWS

Man drives pickup truck onto Parliament forecourt, threatens bomb

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a scene from Sunday’s attack on the KEERFA members in the Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio. [Via InTime News]
NEWS

Suspect arrested over attack on anti-fascist event in Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man killed in downtown Athens shooting

[Voria.gr]
NEWS

Police detain 14 for attack on party youth