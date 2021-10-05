NEWS

Foul play suspected in Thessaloniki soccer player’s death

foul-play-suspected-in-thessaloniki-soccer-player-s-death
File photo.

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, are investigating the suspected murder of a local soccer player who was found at a marina in the coastal suburb of Kalamaria on Tuesday.

Police suspect foul play as Nikos Tsoumanis, 31, was found in his car with his hands bound with a plastic tie-wrap.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, he had been reported missing by friends and family on Monday afternoon.

The left back was playing for Makedonikos this season and had previously been at Aris and Apollonas, among other teams.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Athens shooting victim linked to protection racket

KEERFA held a protest against the attack on Monday [InTime News]
NEWS

Man (30) to appear in court over attack on anti-fascist event

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Bomb threat suspect was carrying propane and gas

[Screenshot/Instagram/skai.gr]
NEWS

Man drives pickup truck onto Parliament forecourt, threatens bomb

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a scene from Sunday’s attack on the KEERFA members in the Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio. [Via InTime News]
NEWS

Suspect arrested over attack on anti-fascist event in Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man killed in downtown Athens shooting