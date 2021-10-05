foul-play-suspected-in-thessaloniki-soccer-player-s-death

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, are investigating the suspected murder of a local soccer player who was found at a marina in the coastal suburb of Kalamaria on Tuesday.

Police suspect foul play as Nikos Tsoumanis, 31, was found in his car with his hands bound with a plastic tie-wrap.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, he had been reported missing by friends and family on Monday afternoon.

The left back was playing for Makedonikos this season and had previously been at Aris and Apollonas, among other teams.