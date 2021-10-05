seven-suspects-in-crete-attack-on-migrants-face-fresh-charges

Four men accused of attacking 13 migrant farm workers in Lasithi, Crete, in August face additional charges of attempted manslaughter and longer prison sentences if found guilty, local media reported on Tuesday.

All seven have reportedly admitted to barging into the homes of the Pakistani laborers in the village of Agios Georgios after an evening of heavy drinking in mid-August and beating them viciously. Almost all of the victims of the attack had to seek medical treatment at a local health center.

The updated charge sheet stresses that the attack by the local livestock farmers was racially motivated and particularly vicious. The seven suspects also face charges for wielding illegal weapons, destroying private property and shooting firearms into the air.

According to the Creta Live website, four of the suspects have already testified to an investigating magistrate and provided no additional information from their original statements and the other three are expected to appear before the court on Friday, where they are expected to amend their initial tetsimony.