former-tv-host-released-from-jail-on-bail

A minor Greek television presenter who is accused of faking an armed attack on his own house was released from pre-trail detention on Tuesday afternoon, after spending almost five months in Athens’ high-security Korydallos prison.

The release of Menios Fourthiotis was ordered by an investigative magistrate who also imposed a bail of 30,000 euros and a ban on leaving the country. He will also have to appear twice a month at a local police station and is forbidden from making television appearances.

On April this year, Fourthiotis reported an armed nighttime attack on his house. A police investigation found out that the same gun had been used in an armed attack against police officers on April 16. The two perpetrators were soon arrested.

The police have also presented evidence of text communications between the accused, including messages on the day of the attack.

Fourthiotis was previously in the news when it was discovered that he enjoyed unwarranted constant police protection because his life was supposedly in danger. The police detail was taken away and a prosecutor is investigating the case.