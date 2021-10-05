NEWS

New Democracy lawmaker ousted from party over anti-communist rant

new-democracy-lawmaker-ousted-from-party-over-anti-communist-rant
[Intime News]

New Democracy lawmaker Konstantinos Bogdanos was expelled from the party’s parliamentary group on Tuesday after claiming during a debate in Parliament that communists are a bigger threat to Greece than Turkey.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Slovenia to attend the informal European Council meeting and Wednesday’s EU-Western Balkans Summit.

A press release from the prime minister’s office said Mitsotakis was informed about what Bogdanos’ comments and decided to expel him.

Earlier, in a parliamentary debate about the Greek-French defense agreement, Bogdanos referred to a comment by a right-wing World War II and civil war figure: “Grivas [a right-wing World War II and Civil War figure] said we have three enemies: the British, the Turks and the communists. The greatest danger were the communists.”

Afterwards, the Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, intervened to condemn Bogdanos’ contribution. “We are not here to return to the bad past of our country but to discuss the survival of the country in the future,” he said.

“Any attempt today to project into the modern political life of the country the painful moments of the past for party-political gain is unacceptable. The association with Kasidiaris is unacceptable and the laying of a wreath with Golden Dawn is also unacceptable.”

Last month, Bogdanos was issued with a final warning from his party after he retweeted a post which listed the names of migrant children at a kindergarten in Athens.

Politics
READ MORE
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen surrounded by supporters during a visit to New Democracy’s offices in Paiania, eastern Attica, marking the 47th anniversary of the center-right party’s inauguration, on Monday night. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office/AMNA]
NEWS

PM tells ministers elections are still far off

[InTime News]
NEWS

Effort to relax rigid Stability Pact rules

athens-supports-the-withdrawal-of-all-foreign-forces-from-libya
NEWS

Athens supports the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

[Voria.gr]
NEWS

Police detain 14 for attack on party youth

syriza-to-vote-against-franco-greek-defense-deal-without-clarifications
NEWS

SYRIZA to vote against Franco-Greek defense deal without clarifications

top-dog-pm-s-pet-interrupts-news-conference
NEWS

Top dog: PM’s pet interrupts news conference