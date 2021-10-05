new-democracy-lawmaker-ousted-from-party-over-anti-communist-rant

New Democracy lawmaker Konstantinos Bogdanos was expelled from the party’s parliamentary group on Tuesday after claiming during a debate in Parliament that communists are a bigger threat to Greece than Turkey.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Slovenia to attend the informal European Council meeting and Wednesday’s EU-Western Balkans Summit.

A press release from the prime minister’s office said Mitsotakis was informed about what Bogdanos’ comments and decided to expel him.

Earlier, in a parliamentary debate about the Greek-French defense agreement, Bogdanos referred to a comment by a right-wing World War II and civil war figure: “Grivas [a right-wing World War II and Civil War figure] said we have three enemies: the British, the Turks and the communists. The greatest danger were the communists.”

Afterwards, the Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, intervened to condemn Bogdanos’ contribution. “We are not here to return to the bad past of our country but to discuss the survival of the country in the future,” he said.

“Any attempt today to project into the modern political life of the country the painful moments of the past for party-political gain is unacceptable. The association with Kasidiaris is unacceptable and the laying of a wreath with Golden Dawn is also unacceptable.”

Last month, Bogdanos was issued with a final warning from his party after he retweeted a post which listed the names of migrant children at a kindergarten in Athens.